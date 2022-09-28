Technology

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro's colors revealed ahead of launch

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 28, 2022, 07:16 pm 2 min read

Google might introduce Pixel 7 series along with Pixel watch (Photo credit: Google)

Google is gearing up for the imminent launch of its next-generation flagship smartphones, dubbed Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. In the latest development, the colors of the handsets have been revealed. According to the official Google Store website, Pixel 7 will be available in Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass shades, while Pixel 7 Pro will be offered in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel colors.

The Pixel 7-series will be the latest addition to the company's flagship line-up of smartphones.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will boast several outstanding features and are expected to take on the iPhone 14-series and Samsung's Galaxy S22-series.

However, experts claim that the success of these handsets in the premium market will rely largely on their price points.

Design and display The Pro model will feature a QHD+ OLED display

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will feature centrally-aligned punch-hole displays with slim bezels and under-display fingerprint scanners. On the rear, they will sport full-width metal camera units. The former will pack a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the latter will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+(1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information The devices will flaunt a 50MP main camera

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will boast a 50MP primary snapper and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Pro model will get an additional 48MP telephoto shooter. Up front, both the handsets will get an 11MP selfie camera.

Internals The handsets will be fueled by Tensor processor

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by Tensor G2 SoC. The handsets are likely to boot Android 13. The former could arrive in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, while the latter may get 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models. They are expected to pack a 4,700mAh and 5,000mAh battery, respectively, with 30W fast-charging support. Connectivity options should include Bluetooth 5.2 LE and Wi-Fi 6E.

Information Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: Pricing and availability

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are expected to arrive in three color options. Reportedly, both the handsets will be launched alongside the Pixel Watch on October 6. Pricing details will be revealed at the time of launch.