Pakistan vs NZ: Saud Shakeel slams his maiden Test ton

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 04, 2023, 02:59 pm 2 min read

Shakeel, playing his fifth Test, raced to his maiden century off 240 balls

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel has slammed his maiden century in Test cricket. The middle-order batter reached the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against New Zealand at the National Stadium, Karachi. Shakeel helped Pakistan recover from 99-3, sharing pivotal stands with Imam-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed. Shakeel has already added over 100 runs with Ahmed. Here are the key stats.

A dream start to Test cricket

Shakeel, playing his fifth Test, raced to his maiden century off 240 balls. The middle-order batter is off to a terrific start in Tests. He has six 50+ scores in just nine innings. Shakeel, who made his debut in the England series, recorded scores of 37, 76, 63, 94, 23, and 53. Even in the first Test against NZ, he smashed an unbeaten 55.

The summary of Pakistan's innings

New Zealand posted a mammoth 449 while batting first. In reply, Pakistan couldn't get off to a desirable start as Abdullah Shafique (19), Shan Masood (20), and skipper Babar Azam (24) threw away their starts. However, Imam steadied the ship with an 83-run stand with Shakeel for the fourth wicket. Later, Shakeel and Ahmed added a century partnership to take Pakistan past 300.

Pakistan have a point to prove

The Babar-led side certainly has a point to prove in the ongoing contest as they endured a horrendous run in home Tests last year. Australia defeated them 1-0 in March. Pakistan hosted England in December and lost all three Tests. As the opening Test against NZ ended in a draw, Pakistan must win the ongoing contest to seal the series.