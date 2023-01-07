Sports

AUS vs SA: Hazlewood, Cummins take charge on Day 4

AUS vs SA: Hazlewood, Cummins take charge on Day 4

Written by V Shashank Jan 07, 2023, 01:01 pm 2 min read

Australia picked three wickets in the second session (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Aussie bowlers dominated Day 4 of the ongoing third and final Test against South Africa at SCG. After wet outfield delayed the play, the hosts declared with the score reading 475/4. Usman Khawaja couldn't reach his maiden double-ton (195*). Australia then sprung into action and sent the SA top order back to the pavilion within 20 overs. South Africa (149/6) trail by 326 runs.

Unwanted record for Khawaja

As per ESPNcricinfo, this was only the third time that a team declared with a batter in the 190s, after Sachin Tendulkar (194* vs Pakistan in 2003-04) and Frank Worrell (197* vs England in 1959-60). As per Kausthub Gudipati, Khawaja is also the first player to miss out on a maiden Test double ton due to innings declaration while batting in the 190s.

Aussie bowlers dictate the terms

Josh Hazlewood's short ball ploy trumped a struggling Dean Elgar (15). Nathan Lyon floored Sarel Erwee (18), while Pat Cummins got the better of Heinrich Klaasen (2) within a span of five deliveries. Hazlewood then struck in the final session, extracting a bit of an extra bounce to tempt Temba Bavuma into edging straight to the wicket-keeper. Cummins completed a three-fer later (3/29).

Elgar survives a controversial dismissal

Elgar was controversially caught out by Steve Smith on the first ball of the fifth over. The southpaw nicked a good length delivery outside off and Smith dived low to the right to catch it single-handedly. Elgar survived after the front-on and the side-on angle reviews showed that the ball touched the ground first. Elgar, however, was dismissed soon.

Bavuma fights back!

Coming to bat at 37/2, Bavuma unleashed a fightback against the Aussies. He smacked two sixes and a four, helping the visitors reach 71/3 at tea. He added a solid-looking 48-run stand with Khaya Zondo for the fourth wicket. Bavuma, however, edged Hazlewood to pull curtains to his stay. South Africa were reduced to 85/4 with Bavuma's dismissal.

Zondo and Verreynne show some fight on a disappointing day

SA needed another gritty partnership to salvage something before stumps. Zondo and wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne delivered the needful, adding 45 runs for the fifth wicket. The former looked settled but was out LBW on Cummins' yorker. Zondo scored an 83-ball 39 (4s: 2, 6s: 2). Verreynne (19) departed soon. Marco Jansen (10*) is joined by Simon Harmer (6*), with SA's score being 149/6.