India prevail against Sri Lanka in 1st T20I: Key takeaways

Written by V Shashank Jan 03, 2023, 11:24 pm 3 min read

Shivam Mavi claimed a four-fer on his T20I debut (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India beat Sri Lanka by two runs in the first T20I to start 2023 on a positive note. Put to bat, India looked in shambles before Axar Patel (31*) and Deepak Hooda (41*) paired up. The duo stitched a 68*-run stand to pilot India to 162/5. Later, debutant Shivam Mavi snatched a dream four-fer to contain his rivals (160/10). Here are the takeaways.

A forgettable debut for Gill

Gill smacked a four to get off the mark on his T20I debut. He didn't stay long enough as he was out LBW by Maheesh Theekshana for a paltry 7 runs in the third over. Interestingly, Gill had earned his maiden call-up for the three-match away T20Is against New Zealand. The Punjab batter, however, couldn't make the final XI.

India fail to take control in the powerplay

Team India plundered 17 runs off the opening over but failed to capitalize going further. Gill departed soon. An in-form Suryakumar Yadav (7) failed to reap any rewards as he was dismissed while playing his favorite scoop shot. Theekshana and Chamika Karunaratne kept things pretty tight for the hosts. All in all, India amassed 41 runs and lost two wickets in the powerplay.

Kishan puts up a show at Wankhede

ODI double-centurion Kishan ran a couple on the first ball and played out a dot before unleashing himself. The southpaw flicked a six over deep square leg. He dispatched back-to-back fours on the last two deliveries. Kishan lost a bit of tempo but raced to a 29-ball 37, striking at 127.59. Wanindu Hasaranga eventually pulled the brakes on his innings.

Hooda-Axar seize 61 runs in the last five overs

India were reduced to 94/5 after losing skipper Hardik Pandya (29). Hooda and Axar then rescued the hosts, bashing 61 runs in the last five overs. Hooda tonked two consecutive maximums in the 16th over with a six off Hasaranga in the next over. Axar joined the party and chimed in with three fours and a maximum to stay put in the end.

Mavi dazzles on international debut

Mavi grabbed his maiden wicket in international cricket in his very first over. The right-arm quick floored Pathum Nissanka (1). In his next over, he bowled full around middle and leg to uproot Dhananjaya de Silva (8). His slower ones trumped Hasaranga and Theekshana in the third and fourth over, respectively. Mavi concluded with a mouth-watering four-fer on debut (4/22).

A historic feat for Team India

Notably, Gill and Mavi received 100th and 101st T20I caps for India, respectively. As per Sportstar, India are only the second side after Australia to hand out 100 caps in the format.

Shanaka-Hasaranga put India under the cosh

The game was slipping away from SL, but the pair of Hasaranga-Shanaka ensured that India were kept under the pump. The duo forged a 40-run stand, with hard-hitter Hasaranga slamming a 10-ball 21. Skipper Shanaka (27-ball 45) was a notch above but fell to a 155kph delivery from Umran Malik. Shanaka had brought the equation down to 34 runs needed off 20 deliveries.

Umran bowled serious pace

Umran spitted fire and was bowling at speeds above 145 in the 13th over. The right-armer even touched the 155kph mark, the fastest in the match, to stun a well-set Shanaka. India are truly fortunate to have a player of his caliber.