GST collections for July jump 7.5% YoY to ₹1.96L crore

Resilience

Collections remained above ₹1.8L crore mark

Despite global challenges, India's GST collections have maintained their momentum. The collections have remained above ₹1.8 lakh crore for the seventh consecutive month. However, they are still lower than the first quarter average of FY26 which was ₹2.1 lakh crore. In April, gross GST collections had hit an all-time high of ₹2.37 lakh crore but slowed down to ₹2.01 lakh crore in May.