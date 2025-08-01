GST collections for July jump 7.5% YoY to ₹1.96L crore
What's the story
India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for July stood at ₹1.96 lakh crore, a year-on-year increase of 7.5%, government data showed today. The figure is slightly higher than June's collection of ₹1.85 lakh crore but lower than the record high of ₹2.37 lakh crore achieved in April 2025. It was a 12.6% surge over the previous year.
Resilience
Collections remained above ₹1.8L crore mark
Despite global challenges, India's GST collections have maintained their momentum. The collections have remained above ₹1.8 lakh crore for the seventh consecutive month. However, they are still lower than the first quarter average of FY26 which was ₹2.1 lakh crore. In April, gross GST collections had hit an all-time high of ₹2.37 lakh crore but slowed down to ₹2.01 lakh crore in May.
Manufacturing growth
Manufacturing activity in India rose to 16-month high
Amidst the global turmoil, manufacturing activity in India has shown resilience. In July, it rose to a 16-month high of 59.1. This growth is reflected in the GST collections for the month, which have shown an increase from June. The positive trend in manufacturing and GST collections suggests a robust economic performance despite external challenges.