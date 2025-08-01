The IPO will close on August 11

JSW Cement to launch its ₹4,000cr IPO on August 7

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:14 pm Aug 01, 202506:14 pm

What's the story

JSW Cement, a part of the JSW Group, is gearing up to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 7. The company has been approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for raising ₹4,000 crore through this public issue. The IPO will close on August 11 and consists of a fresh issue worth up to ₹2,000 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) worth up to ₹2,000 crore by existing shareholders.