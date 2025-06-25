Lenskart to file DRHP publicly in July, eyes $1B IPO

Lenskart, the leading omnichannel eyewear maker in India, is likely to skip the confidential filing route for its initial public offering (IPO) . The company plans to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) publicly by mid-July. This move is different from other new-age companies like Swiggy and Groww that have opted for the confidential filing route.

Filing strategy What's the confidential filing route? The confidential route, as offered by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), keeps company details under wraps until the last minute. However, Lenskart has decided to go for the normal route where all information in the draft IPO document is made public once filed with SEBI. Lenskart's decision to file its draft IPO papers publicly is backed by its confidence in its market position and operating metrics.

IPO details Lenskart aims to raise $1 billion from IPO Lenskart is preparing for a mega $1 billion IPO at a valuation of $10 billion. The company has appointed Kotak, Axis Capital, Citi, Morgan Stanley, and Avendus as bankers to help raise over $1 billion. Earlier, the company was eyeing a valuation of $7-8 billion but now feels confident to go public at a valuation of $10 billion, driven by its market position and growth prospects.