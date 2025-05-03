How to check Ather Energy's IPO allotment status online?
What's the story
Prominent electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy has announced the allotment status of its initial public offering (IPO).
Investors who subscribed to this book build issue can now check their allotment status.
The process is simple and can be done online through the official websites of BSE and NSE or through Link Intime India Private Limited, the official IPO registrar.
Trading status
Ather Energy's IPO shares currently trading at par
In the gray market, Ather Energy's IPO shares are currently trading at par.
The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Ather Energy's IPO stands at zero today, meaning the stock is neither trading at a discount nor a premium.
This was reported by stock market observers who closely monitor such trends.
Verification process
Checking allotment status online via BSE website
To check the allotment status, investors can head to the BSE website.
Here, they will have to select "Equity" in issue type, and choose "Ather Energy IPO" from the drop-down menu.
Now, they need to enter their application number or PAN details before clicking on 'I'm not a robot' and 'Search.'
Steps
NSE and Link Intime verification processes
For NSE, investors must log in using this link. They will have to select IPO symbol "ATHER," enter their PAN number, and application number before hitting the "Submit" button.
Meanwhile, for Link Intime, they will have to visit here. After selecting Ather Energy Limited - IPO and entering their PAN details, the investors can hit the "Submit" option to check their allotment status.