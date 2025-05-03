What's the story

Swiggy's speedy food delivery service, Bolt, has managed to expand its footprint to more than 500 cities in India.

The expansion comes after Zomato shut down its 15-minute food delivery service, "Quick," just four months after launching it.

Introduced in October 2024, Bolt provides a range of ready-to-eat meals from partner restaurants within a 2km radius and promises a quick 10-minute delivery time.