What's the story

Alphabet-owned Google is going to trial in September. The case will revolve around recommendations from antitrust regulators for the company to sell off a portion of its advertising technology business.

The move is intended to curb Google's alleged monopoly over tools used by online publishers to sell ads.

US District Judge Leonie Brinkema confirmed the trial date after speaking with Google and the Department of Justice (DOJ) on possible solutions to the problem.