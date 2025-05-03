Google to face trial in September over ad monopoly case
What's the story
Alphabet-owned Google is going to trial in September. The case will revolve around recommendations from antitrust regulators for the company to sell off a portion of its advertising technology business.
The move is intended to curb Google's alleged monopoly over tools used by online publishers to sell ads.
US District Judge Leonie Brinkema confirmed the trial date after speaking with Google and the Department of Justice (DOJ) on possible solutions to the problem.
Legal proceedings
DOJ's proposal and Google's response
The DOJ plans to force Google to divest its ad exchange and publisher ad server business, a process that could take years, says DOJ attorney Julia Tarver Wood.
In defense, Google's attorney Karen Dunn said the company supports behavioral remedies such as providing real-time bids to competitors.
But, she claimed, prosecutors don't have the legal authority to force Google to sell its business.
Ad technology
Publisher ad servers and Google's anticompetitive policies
Publisher ad servers are platforms that allow websites to manage their digital ad inventory.
These platforms, along with ad exchanges, give news publishers and other online content providers a way to generate revenue through ads.
In April, Judge Brinkema ruled that Google had unlawfully linked publishers' use of its ad exchange to its ad server.
She said Google's actions were "not in its publisher customers' best interests," harmed competition, and adversely affected both publishers and internet users.
Regulatory negotiations
Google's previous attempts to appease regulators
Google had previously considered divesting its ad exchange business to appease European antitrust regulators.
The move shows the company's ongoing tussle with regulators over its advertising technology business practices.
The upcoming September trial will further scrutinize these practices and how they affect competition and internet users.