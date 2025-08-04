'There must be...fairness': Veteran actor Urvashi questions SRK's National Award

Veteran actor Urvashi, who recently won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 71st National Film Awards for Ullozhukku, has openly questioned the selection criteria of the jury. She raised eyebrows over Shah Rukh Khan 's Best Actor win for Jawan and Vijayaraghavan's supporting role in Pookkaalam. In an interview with Asianet News, she asked, "What were the parameters for picking SRK as Best Actor? And how did Vijayaraghavan get reduced to a Supporting Actor?"

Criticism Urvashi calls Vijayaraghavan a veteran Hindustan Times quoted her as saying, "Kuttettan [Vijayaraghavan] is a veteran. At the very least, why wasn't he considered for a Special Jury Mention?" "On what basis was that decided? That's all I'm asking...there must be some fairness." She also revealed that she was offered the role opposite Vijayaraghavan in Pookkaalam but turned it down due to its physical demands. "Even for crores, I couldn't do it. But Vijayaraghavan endured it all and gave a deeply committed performance," she said.

Award distribution She also questioned the lack of shared Best Actress awards Urvashi also questioned the lack of shared Best Actress awards this year, asking about the protocol and standards used. She said, "This is not pension money. If you're giving me something, I should feel happy receiving it." She even urged Minister of State Suresh Gopi to look into why Malayalam cinema was ignored.

Controversy Meanwhile, Kerala CM reacted to 'The Kerala Story's big wins This isn't the only controversy surrounding the 71st National Awards. On Friday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan reacted to the controversial film The Kerala Story's dual wins. He tweeted, "By honoring a film that spreads blatant misinformation with the clear intent of tarnishing Kerala's image and sowing seeds of communal hatred, the jury of the #NationalFilmAwards has lent legitimacy to a narrative rooted in the divisive ideology of the Sangh Parivar." The Kerala Story won Best Direction and Best Cinematography.