What's the story

It was recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be joining superstar Rajinikanth in his upcoming actioner, Jailer 2.

However, now, a report by Box Office South India has denied these rumors.

They posted on X, "#ShahRukhKhan is not part of #Jailer2, but the makers are reportedly trying to bring a Bollywood hero for a cameo role."

The sequel to Rajinikanth's blockbuster film will see the superstar reprise his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the fierce former jail warden.