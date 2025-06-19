Is Shah Rukh Khan joining Rajinikanth in 'Jailer 2'?
What's the story
It was recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be joining superstar Rajinikanth in his upcoming actioner, Jailer 2.
However, now, a report by Box Office South India has denied these rumors.
They posted on X, "#ShahRukhKhan is not part of #Jailer2, but the makers are reportedly trying to bring a Bollywood hero for a cameo role."
The sequel to Rajinikanth's blockbuster film will see the superstar reprise his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the fierce former jail warden.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the tweet here
#ShahRukhKhan is not part of #Jailer2, but the makers are reportedly trying to bring a Bollywood hero for a cameo role.— Box Office - South India (@BoxOfficeSouth2) June 18, 2025
Sequel details
Here's what we know about 'Jailer 2'
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 will pick up from where the first film left off.
The original movie had surprise cameos from Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.
There are reports that Telugu cinema legends Nandamuri Balakrishna and Nagarjuna Akkineni may join the sequel.
While Balakrishna is likely to make a guest appearance, Akkineni has been approached for the main antagonist.
Other projects
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is busy with 'Coolie'
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is busy with his upcoming film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
The film will hit theaters on August 14, 2025.
Interestingly, Aamir Khan will be making a special cameo in Coolie.
Khan, on the other hand, will next be seen in King, co-starring Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, and Arshad Warsi, among others.
It's directed by Siddharth Anand.