'Never considered myself hot': Samantha's unexpected 'Oo Antava' challenge
What's the story
Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she accepted the hit dance number Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise to challenge herself.
In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, she confessed that she was surprised by the offer and nervous before her first shot.
"I had never done that before. So it was honestly a challenge to myself, and I was only going to do it once because I just accepted it as a challenge," she said.
Self-doubt
'Never considered myself good-looking...'
Prabhu further said, "As much as people love to think that I do things to make statements for other people, I do it to challenge myself."
"Throughout my life, I have never considered myself a good-looking, hot woman. I think Oo Antava was an opportunity for me to see if I could fake it and pull it off."
"I was shaking in front of 500 junior artists before the first shot. I was so nervous."
New territory
Prabhu's departure from her usual roles
"Who thinks of me for a special song — and that too, one in which I had to look really hot?"
"It wasn't about the dance, it was about the attitude — the fierce, confident woman who is always comfortable in her sexuality — all of these, which I am not," she said.
"People around me said, absolutely not...I just felt nobody had offered me something like this before, and I looked at it as an opportunity," she added.