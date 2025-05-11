What's the story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she accepted the hit dance number Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise to challenge herself.

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, she confessed that she was surprised by the offer and nervous before her first shot.

"I had never done that before. So it was honestly a challenge to myself, and I was only going to do it once because I just accepted it as a challenge," she said.