Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2", a blockbuster film starring Allu Arjun, is facing backlash from a Rajput leader, Shekhawat, who claims the movie insults his community by repeatedly using the term 'Shekhawat'.

Amidst this controversy and allegations of fabricated dialogues circulating on social media, the film's success remains unscathed, grossing ₹800 crore worldwide and announcing a third installment.

Despite the uproar, the film continues to shatter box office records, with the Hindi version alone contributing ₹285.7cr to the estimated ₹529.45cr in just four days.

'Pushpa 2' faces controversies head-on

'Pushpa 2': Makers threatened by Rajput leader over 'Kshatriya' insult

What's the story Prominent Rajput leader Raj Shekhawat has threatened the producers of the blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule. He accused them of disrespecting the Kshatriya community by showing a character named Shekhawat in a negative light. "Pushpa 2 movie has a negative role of 'Shekhawat,' again insult to Kshatriyas," he wrote in an X/Twitter post. "Karni Sainiks be ready, the producer of the movie will be thrashed soon." Notably, Fahadh Faasil plays a cop named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the film.

Demand

Shekhawat demanded the removal of 'Shekhawat' from the film

Shekhawat further alleged that the repeated use of the word 'Shekhawat' in Pushpa 2 has insulted his community. He demanded that filmmakers remove this term from the film. In a video message, he said, "The makers of the movie should remove the continuous use of 'Shekhawat' word from the movie, or else, the Karni Sena will thrash them inside their house and will go to any limits as required."

Controversy

'Pushpa 2' embroiled in controversy over fabricated dialogues

Apart from the community insult allegations, Pushpa 2 has also been mired in controversy over fake dialogues being circulated on social media. The film's production house, Mythri Movie Makers, has warned against spreading such misinformation and threatened legal action against those involved. Despite these challenges, the film's success remains unaffected with a worldwide gross of ₹800 crore and an announcement of a third installment titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Box office success

'Pushpa 2' continues to dominate box office despite controversy

Pushpa 2, headlined by Allu Arjun, is having a dream run at the box office. The Hindi version contributed significantly, bringing in ₹285.7cr to the estimated ₹529.45cr (nett India) in just four days. The record-breaking collection surpassed the previous records of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and RRR in Hindi cinema. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna.﻿