The much-anticipated sequel, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is set to release on December 5.

A grand pre-release event is scheduled in Kochi, Kerala on November 27, where fans eagerly await their beloved 'Mallu Arjun'.

The film's latest party anthem, 'Kissik', launched on November 24, has already created a buzz with its catchy beats and Sreeleela's captivating dance performance.

'Pushpa 2' trailer was launched in Patna

After Patna, Kerala set for special 'Pushpa 2' event

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:54 pm Nov 25, 202406:54 pm

What's the story The makers of the much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule have announced a grand pre-release event in Kochi, Kerala. Icon star Allu Arjun will grace the event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, November 27. The announcement comes after the successful trailer launch of Pushpa 2 at Gandhi Maidaan in Patna, which received millions of views on YouTube and witnessed over two lakh attendees.

Plot continuation

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' continues the saga of Pushpa Raj

Pushpa 2: The Rule, which releases on December 5, will see Arjun reprise his role as Pushpa Raj. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will also reprise their roles as Srivalli and cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat respectively. The film, directed by Sukumar, continues from where the first part left off with Raj now ruling the red sandalwood smuggling business.

Event details

'Kerala, get ready to welcome your favorite MALLU ARJUN'

The pre-release event was announced on social media with the caption, "Kerala, get ready to welcome your favorite MALLU ARJUN #PushpaRulesKeralam Grand Event in Kochi on November 27th from 5pm Onwards at Liwa Hall, Grand Hyatt, Kochi. #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th." Arjun is fondly called 'Mallu Arjun' by his fans in Kerala.

Music launch

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' music launch and song release

Earlier, on November 24, Arjun, Mandanna, and Sreeleela attended the film's latest song Kissik's grand music launch event. The track, composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Ujjaini Mukherjee, has rapidly turned into a party anthem with its upbeat rhythms and intense choreography. Sreeleela's electrifying dance performance in the song has won over audiences.