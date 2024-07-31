In short Simplifying... In short A leaked video from the climax scene of the much-anticipated film 'Pushpa 2' has caused a stir among fans, who are demanding its immediate removal.

'Pushpa 2' climax scene leaked online! Fans demand immediate removal

By Tanvi Gupta 10:13 am Jul 31, 202410:13 am

What's the story The much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is back in the news due to an alleged leak of its climax scene. Directed by Sukumar and co-starring Fahadh Faasil, the film was initially scheduled for release on August 15 but has been postponed to December 6 due to unexpected delays. As anticipation grows, a leaked video of the climax fight scene has gone viral, intensifying excitement.

Footage

Arjun and Mandanna do not appear in the clip

The alleged footage provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the cast and crew as they film the intense finale scene. The video shows a man suspended from a harness, covered in blood, while others assist with the setup. The leaked clip shows a group of people lifting a person using a pulley system but does not reveal the faces of either of the main cast—Arjun or Mandanna.

Twitter Post

Check out the viral video here

Fan reaction

Viral leak sparked fan outrage, called for action

The leaked video has quickly spread across social media platforms, causing a stir among fans of Pushpa 2. Many are urging the film's creators to take action against those responsible for disseminating the clip. This incident marks another in a series of leaks from Pushpa 2, with previous instances including unauthorized photos and videos from the film set that left the production team shocked.

Anticipation builds

Fans eagerly await 'Pushpa 2' following prequel's success

The first installment of the series, Pushpa: The Rise, released in December 2021, shattered numerous box office records and was particularly successful in Hindi-speaking regions. As production of Pushpa 2: The Rule nears completion, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Arjun as Pushparaj on the big screen. Both Sukumar and Arjun are set to resume shooting after their respective holidays.