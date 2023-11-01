In pictures: Recap of Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's pre-wedding moments

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

In pictures: Recap of Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's pre-wedding moments

By Tanvi Gupta 12:17 pm Nov 01, 202312:17 pm

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi set to tie the knot on Wednesday

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are embarking on a new chapter in their lives as they prepare to exchange vows on Wednesday. Their grand wedding ceremony is set to take place at the picturesque Borgo San Felice Resort in Tuscany, Italy at 2:48pm (IST). Ahead of this joyous occasion, let's take a glimpse at some of the pictures from pre-wedding festivities that commenced on Monday.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Tej and Tripathi—co-stars in films like Mister and Antariksh 9000 kmph—got engaged in an intimate ceremony in June. Tej is the son of actor-producer Nagendra Babu. He is also related to two of Tollywood's iconic figures, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, who are his uncles, while his cousins include Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. Tej and Tripathi reportedly first crossed paths on the set of the film Mister and their love story blossomed from there.

3/7

Tej, Tripathi kickstarted their wedding festivities with a cocktail party

On Monday, the pair commenced their pre-wedding celebrations with a cocktail night that exuded extravagance. The event featured a toast by Charan and Arjun, who raised their glasses to honor the couple's forthcoming journey together. The groom radiated elegance in a classic white tuxedo. Meanwhile, the bride-to-be, Tripathi, dazzled in a silver crystal-embellished halter gown.

4/7

Couple had a dreamy yellow-themed 'haldi' ceremony, lively 'mehendi' event

Before the big wedding day, the couple held their haldi and mehendi celebrations on Tuesday. For haldi, nearly everyone donned vibrant shades of yellow, and even Chiranjeevi was captured in a yellow kurta. Meanwhile, for the mehendi event, Tripathi dazzled in a multi-hued lehenga with a pink dupatta, while Tej sported a pink sherwani. Arjun graced the mehendi function in a golden glitter kurta ensemble, while his wife Sneha Reddy chose an elegant red dress.

5/7

Parties were thrown in Hyderabad before Italy trip

Ahead of pre-wedding festivities, Tej shared two pictures on Instagram, captured by his fiancée, Tripathi. The photos featured him standing near a railing with a breathtaking backdrop of Italian architecture. Before embarking on their journey to Tuscany, the families of Tej and Tripathi organized celebrations in Hyderabad, with the participation of many relatives at Allu Sirish's residence.

6/7

Take a look at the pictures here

Instagram post A post shared by varunkonidela7 on November 1, 2023 at 11:27 am IST

7/7

Couple to grace their wedding in Manish Malhotra couture

Pinkvilla reported that the bride and groom will be dressed in Manish Malhotra creations for their wedding. Tripathi is said to wear a ruby-red Kanchipuram saree with an extended, personalized veil featuring "VarunLav" embroidery. Meanwhile, the groom will be clad in a cream-gold Manish Malhotra sherwani, reportedly. After the wedding, a reception has been scheduled for Sunday in Hyderabad. Numerous distinguished guests are expected to attend.