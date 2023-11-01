About 'Enola Holmes' actor Louis Partridge, Olivia Rodrigo's rumored beau

About 'Enola Holmes' actor Louis Partridge, Olivia Rodrigo's rumored beau

By Divya Raje Bhonsale Nov 01, 2023

Louis Partridge starred in Millie Bobby Brown-led series 'Enola Holmes'

Actor Louis Partridge is all over the news. The reason, you ask? It's his rumored relationship with Grammy Awards-winner Olivia Rodrigo. According to a report by The Sun, Rodrigo and Partridge are reportedly dating each other. But before we bring you more on the buzz around their rumored affair, let's get you more details on Partridge and his work life.

Who is Louis Partridge?

Partridge made his acting debut in 2014 with Beneath Water, a short film. He went on to act in a few more short films before he grabbed Paul King's Paddington 2. However, he tasted success after he was cast in Enola Holmes, a Netflix mystery series featuring Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role. Partridge reprised his role for the second season in 2022.

Partridge started as a child artist

The 20-year-old actor started acting at a very young age. He has been a part of many movies including Joe Wright's 2015 film Pan which starred Hugh Jackman. Partridge played a miner boy's role in the movie. Though he hasn't received any formal training in acting, he continued to act while still in school, making a balance between work and studies.

Rodrigo flew to London to meet Partridge: Report

As per The Sun's report, a source said that the 20-year-old singer flew to the United Kingdom to meet Partridge. "Olivia flew to London with her best pal, singer Conan Gray, but it was Louis who she came to see," the source told the portal, adding that they met through a common friend, and since then have been frequently messaging each other.

Dinner dates and more

The report further claimed that the two have been hanging out together a lot lately, doing "coupley things." "They have been on dinners and nights out. They hit a club together on Friday night and were acting very coupley. It's really sweet to see her happy," said the source. Partridge was recently signed by Prada for a model campaign.