'North By Northwest'-'Bridge of Spies': Best Hollywood spy movies

By Namrata Ganguly 01:30 pm Oct 26, 202301:30 pm

Best Hollywood spy movies to watch

In the shadowy world of espionage filled with intrigue, deception, and high-stakes missions, Hollywood has woven a tapestry of thrilling narratives that transcends generations. From the Cold War era to modern-day intelligence operations, Hollywood has played host to a brilliant array of spy tales. With our list, delve into these Hollywood spy films that offer heart-pounding action, intricate plots, and unforgettable characters.

'North By Northwest' (1959)

Starring Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, and James Mason, the 1959 classic spy thriller film North by Northwest is a quintessential Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece. Grant plays a charming advertising executive, Roger Thornhill, who is mistaken for a government agent. As the film unfolds, Thornhill starts to question the woman's loyalty, whom he fell for, after a cross-country chase by foreign agents.

'The Conversation' (1974)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the 1974 mystery thriller film The Conversation stars Gene Hackman, John Cazale, Allen Garfield, Frederick Forrest, Cindy Williams, Harrison Ford, Robert Duvall, and Teri Garr. The Oscar-nominated film follows a secretive and paranoid surveillance expert (Hackman) who experiences a moral crisis when he doubts that the couple he is spying on will get killed.

'Enemy of the State' (1998)

Tony Scott's 1998 political action thriller film Enemy of the State is one of Will Smith's underrated works. As a group of NSA (National Security Agency) agents conspire a politically motivated crime against a corrupt Congressman, the film follows a lawyer who unintentionally discovers key evidence of the crime. It also stars Hackman, Jon Voight, Lisa Bonet, Regina King, and Stuart Wilson, among others.

'The Bourne Ultimatum' (2007)

Starring Matt Damon in the lead, Paul Greengrass's 2007 action-thriller film The Bourne Ultimatum marks the third installment in the Jason Bourne series. Damon plays the titular role of a former CIA assassin, Jason Bourne, who is a psychogenic amnesiac. The Bourne Ultimatum follows Bourne as he embarks on a journey to look for his origin during which he becomes an assassin target.

'Bridge of Spies' (2015)

Steven Spielberg's 2015 historical drama film Bridge of Spies stars Tom Hanks, Mark Rylance, Alan Alda, Amy Ryan, and Noah Schnapp. Written by Matt Charman and the Coen brothers, the film follows American lawyer James Britt Donovan (Hanks) who is hired to defend a Soviet spy and later help facilitate his exchange with an American spy plane pilot.