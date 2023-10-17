'Mamma Mia!' to 'Fences': Must-watch Broadway screen adaptations

Best Broadway adaptations on screen

Broadway, often referred to as the "Great White Way," has long been the epicenter of theatrical excellence and unforgettable performances. Over the years, many of its iconic shows have made a successful transition to the silver screen, translating the grandeur and artistry of live theater into the realm of cinema. These onscreen Hollywood adaptations offer an opportunity to relive the magic of the stage.

'The Sound of Music' (1965)

The Sound of Music is one of the most popular Broadway classics that narrates a timeless tale of love, music, and resilience. Based on the real-life story of a widowed naval captain's von Trapp family, the musical, set in the picturesque hills of Austria, follows a spirited governess Maria as she brings joy and music into the lives of his seven children.

'West Side Story' (1961, 2021)

West Side Story is a timeless Broadway classic that reimagines William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet in the streets of 1950s New York City. Set against the backdrop of rival gangs, the Sharks and the Jets, it explores love, prejudice, and the human cost of conflict. The 2021 film is directed by Steven Spielberg; while the 1961 one is by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins.

'Mamma Mia!' (2008)

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd, Mamma Mia! is a jukebox musical rom-com film adapted from Catherine Johnson's 1999 namesake musical. Set against the backdrop of a sunny Greek island, the musical tells the story of Sophie, a young bride-to-be determined to discover her father's identity before her wedding. Filled with ABBA's greatest hits, it stars Meryl Streep and Christine Baranski.

'Les Misérables' (2012)

Les Misérables is another timeless Broadway masterpiece that unfolds against the backdrop of post-revolutionary France. It stars Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, and Anne Hathaway, among others. Set in 19th-century France, this epic musical weaves a gripping tale of love, sacrifice, and redemption. It follows the lives of several characters, including the ex-convict Jean Valjean and the relentless Inspector Javert.

'Fences' (2016)

Directed by Denzel Washington, the 2016 period drama film Fences is based on August Wilson's Pulitzer-winning play of the same name. Starring Washington and Viola Davis, it delves into the life of Troy Maxson, a former baseball player struggling with family, race, and unfulfilled dreams. Davis delivered an Oscar-winning performance as Rose Maxson, a wife and mother enduring the storm of her husband's ambitions.