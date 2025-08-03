OpenAI CEO warns of 'capacity crunch' ahead of GPT‑5 launch

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has warned ChatGPT users about possible disruptions in service as the company gears up to launch a number of new models, products, and features. The warning comes as part of an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), where Altman asked for patience from users during this transition period. He said there could be "probable hiccups and capacity crunches" while they roll out these updates.

Upcoming launches Altman assures users they will love the new features In his post, Altman hinted at a wide range of upcoming launches, including new models, products, features, and more. He said, "We have a ton of stuff to launch over the next couple of months." The OpenAI CEO also assured users that despite any potential disruptions during this transition period, they would love what the company has created for them.

Model release GPT-5 launch expected in early August While Altman didn't specify which new models he was referring to, reports suggest that OpenAI plans to launch its state-of-the-art GPT-5 model sometime next week. The new model is said to be the first OpenAI model with unified reasoning capabilities. This means users won't have to pick a reasoning model from the picker for higher reasoning tasks anymore.

Model features GPT-5 to combine capabilities of o and GPT series models The upcoming GPT-5 model is said to be able to know when to think for a long time or not. It will combine the capabilities of the o series and GPT series models, making it useful for a wide range of tasks. In a recent podcast with The Verge, Altman teased the new capabilities of GPT-5 by sharing how it helped him answer a difficult email he couldn't understand initially.