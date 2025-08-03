'I was pigeonholed': Lindsay Lohan on being typecast in Hollywood

Hollywood actor Lindsay Lohan, known for films like Mean Girls and The Parent Trap, recently opened up about her ongoing struggle to find diverse roles in Hollywood. In an interview with The Times UK, she spoke about being typecast in similar roles despite having proven her versatility. "Yeah, I do think I was pigeonholed," she said. "Which is frustrating."

Frustration Breakthrough moment while working with Meryl Streep Lohan recalled a breakthrough moment while working with Meryl Streep on A Prairie Home Companion. She thought she'd finally broken free from typecasting, but years later, she's still struggling. "Because, well, you know me as this, but you also know I can do that. So let me! Give me the chance." "I have to break that cycle and open doors to something else, leaving people no choice."

Career evolution Return to acting after taking a break After taking a break from acting in 2008 to focus on her personal life, Lohan has returned to the industry with a broader range of projects. She is next starring in and executive producing Count My Lies, a Hulu thriller where she plays a manipulative nanny. "There are not many major movies I want to go and see that are like that — there's a gap and I'm craving to do work like that," she said about her career choices.

Relocation On moving to Dubai and finding peace Lohan moved from Los Angeles to Dubai in 2015, a decision that she says has given her peace away from the relentless paparazzi culture. "I don't ever want my family to go through what I went through. I have extreme PTSD from it. It's not safe. It's not fair," she said about the constant media attention she faced in Hollywood. The actor also spoke about how Dubai's laws regarding photography have provided her with much-needed privacy.