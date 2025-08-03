China's high-tech 'Storm Eye' might change electronic warfare forever
What's the story
Scientists in China have unveiled a revolutionary electronic warfare technique, capable of creating an electromagnetic calm zone. The breakthrough could enable the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to disrupt enemy communications and navigation systems while shielding their own forces from unintended disruptions. The technology, still in its early stages, has been validated in computer simulations and uses unstaffed aerial platforms emitting precisely-tuned radio frequency (RF) interference.
Tech mechanism
How the technology works
The new technology works by adjusting the waveform, amplitude, phase, and relative timing of RF interference signals emitted by drones. This allows them to create a targeted null at friendly positions where jamming signals are canceled out. The team led by Yang Jian from Beijing Institute of Technology demonstrated this in simulations with a 20 dB interference-to-signal ratio, reducing electromagnetic interference at the target legitimate user to zero.
Tech evolution
Major shift in electronic warfare
This new technology marks a major shift from traditional electronic warfare methods, which usually involve indiscriminate jamming that disrupts everything within range. The dual capability of jamming adversaries while protecting allies is a major advancement in the field. The research was published in the Chinese journal Acta Electronica Sinica on July 24, highlighting its potential impact on future military operations.