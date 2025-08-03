Infinix GT 30 5G+ to launch on August 8
Infinix is set to launch the GT 30 5G+ in India on August 8.
The phone stands out with its Cyber Mecha Design 2.0, customizable white LED light strips, and GT Shoulder Triggers—making it a fun pick for gamers.
Gaming phone with customizable LED light strips
You get a sharp 1.5K AMOLED display with a super-fast 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits brightness.
Under the hood is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.
It runs XOS based on Android 15 and packs handy AI features like Circle to Search and Magic Voice Changer.
Phone will compete with Poco X6 Pro
With a price tag under ₹20,000, the GT 30 goes head-to-head with budget gaming phones like Poco X6 Pro and CMF Phone Pro.
If you want solid gaming features without breaking the bank, this one's definitely worth considering.