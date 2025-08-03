Next Article
OpenAI's GPT-5 is launching soon: What to expect
OpenAI's next big thing, GPT-5, is dropping in early August—but CEO Sam Altman says to expect a few "probable hiccups and capacity crunches" as everyone rushes to try it out.
He's asking users to hang in there and be patient during the rollout.
New model, new features
GPT-5 brings unified reasoning skills that should make conversations smoother and smarter—Altman even shared on a podcast with The Verge how it handled a tricky email question with ease.
There's also an open-weights model coming soon.
Access will depend on your subscription: free users get unlimited standard chats, Plus members get smarter responses, and Pro subscribers unlock the highest intelligence settings.