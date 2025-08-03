Google's Pixel 10 series debuts on August 20—Check expected upgrades

Google is all set to unveil its latest flagship smartphones at the upcoming Made by Google event, scheduled for August 20. The tech giant has already teased the design of its new Pixel 10 smartphone, confirming earlier leaks. The event will be held in New York City and is expected to showcase a range of products, including a new foldable smartphone.

Product lineup Design of Pixel 10 series The Pixel 10 series is expected to include the standard Pixel 10, as well as the higher-end Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and a foldable variant called the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The design language of these models will be similar to that of their predecessors with a pill-shaped camera bump and flat front display. However, subtle changes in details like how flat sides join with the back are expected.

Technical specifications Camera specifications of the upcoming smartphones The Pixel 10 series will sport the same-sized OLED displays as their predecessors but will be housed in thicker and heavier bodies. One of the most noticeable upgrades on the Pixel 10 will be the introduction of a new telephoto camera. The base model will feature an 11MP 5x telephoto lens. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are expected to step up the hardware with a 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto, and a 48MP front camera.

Design details Color options for the new devices The Pixel 10 series will be powered by Google's new Tensor G5 chip, which is expected to be more power-efficient than its predecessor. The standard Pixel 10 will be available in Frost (royal blue), Lemongrass (yellow), Indigo (light purple), and Obsidian (dark gray) color options. The Pro models will come in Obsidian, Porcelain (off-white), Moonstone (bluish gray), and Jade (light green) hues.

Market launch Pricing and offers for the Pixel devices Pricing leaks suggest continuity with last year's models: the Pixel 10 at around $799, Pixel 10 Pro at $999, Pixel 10 Pro XL around $1,199, and the foldable variant as high as $1,799. The standard model will come with six months of Google AI Pro and Fitbit Premium, as well as three months of YouTube Premium. The Pro models will offer a year of Google AI Pro, six months of Fitbit Premium, and three months of YouTube Premium.