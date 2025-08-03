UP: 11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in Gonda

Rescue efforts

Most deceased were from same family

The deceased have been identified as Bina (35), Kajal (22), Mahak (12), Durgesh, Nandini, Ankit, Shubh, Sanju Verma, Anju, Anusuya, and Saumiya. Most of them were from the same family. After the accident, local residents immediately informed the police about the incident. The bodies were recovered from the canal with help from villagers and rescue teams.