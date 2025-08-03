UP: 11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in Gonda
What's the story
A tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Sunday left 11 people dead and four others critically injured. The mishap took place when a four-wheeler carrying 15 people lost control and fell into the Saryu Canal. The victims were reportedly on their way to offer prayers at the Pirthvinath Temple when the incident occurred near Moorganj police station on Seehgaon-Kharagoopur road.
Rescue efforts
Most deceased were from same family
The deceased have been identified as Bina (35), Kajal (22), Mahak (12), Durgesh, Nandini, Ankit, Shubh, Sanju Verma, Anju, Anusuya, and Saumiya. Most of them were from the same family. After the accident, local residents immediately informed the police about the incident. The bodies were recovered from the canal with help from villagers and rescue teams.
Financial assistance
CM Adityanath announces financial aid
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced financial aid of ₹5 lakh for them. He also directed district officials to ensure immediate medical treatment for those injured in the accident. An investigation has been launched by the police to ascertain what caused this tragic incident.