Heavy to very heavy rainfall in 9+ states; check list
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states on July 2. The alert is particularly for East and West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and East Rajasthan. The IMD has also predicted hot and humid weather conditions at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Regional warnings
Yellow alert in Chandigarh and Haryana
The Chandigarh regional meteorological department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning in districts such as Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, and Patiala. Last month, Chandigarh recorded 213mm of rainfall, which was 37% above normal levels. This led to heavy waterlogging in the city. In Haryana, yellow alerts have been issued for Karnal, Rohtak, Yamuna Nagar, and Jind, while an orange alert has been sounded for Ambala on July 2.
Shimla conditions
Orange alert in Himachal Pradesh
Shimla has been facing heavy rains for several days now, causing landslides and worsening the situation. The Shimla regional Met Department has issued an orange alert for Mandi, Kangra, and Hamirpur. A yellow alert was also issued for Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, and Bilaspur. The weather office warned of possible surface run-off or inundation in fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to continuous rainfall.
Delhi forecast
Delhi-NCR weather
In the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), no warnings have been issued so far. The weather is likely to remain generally cloudy with very light to light rain and thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is expected to be between 33-35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could range between 25-27 degrees Celsius. No heat wave conditions are expected in this region.
Maharashtra forecast
Maharashtra likely to receive heavy rainfall
In Maharashtra, an orange alert has been issued by the IMD for Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur on July 2. A yellow alert has also been sounded for Raigad, Nashik, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Chandrapur, among others. Very heavy rain is likely over the Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, and the Konkan Goa region. The Mumbai regional Met department predicts generally cloudy skies with intermittent moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the suburbs.