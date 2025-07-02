Heavy to very heavy rainfall in 9+ states; check list 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states on July 2. The alert is particularly for East and West Uttar Pradesh , Uttarakhand , Himachal Pradesh, and East Rajasthan. The IMD has also predicted hot and humid weather conditions at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Regional warnings Yellow alert in Chandigarh and Haryana The Chandigarh regional meteorological department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning in districts such as Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, and Patiala. Last month, Chandigarh recorded 213mm of rainfall, which was 37% above normal levels. This led to heavy waterlogging in the city. In Haryana, yellow alerts have been issued for Karnal, Rohtak, Yamuna Nagar, and Jind, while an orange alert has been sounded for Ambala on July 2.

Shimla conditions Orange alert in Himachal Pradesh Shimla has been facing heavy rains for several days now, causing landslides and worsening the situation. The Shimla regional Met Department has issued an orange alert for Mandi, Kangra, and Hamirpur. A yellow alert was also issued for Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, and Bilaspur. The weather office warned of possible surface run-off or inundation in fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to continuous rainfall.

Delhi forecast Delhi-NCR weather In the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), no warnings have been issued so far. The weather is likely to remain generally cloudy with very light to light rain and thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is expected to be between 33-35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could range between 25-27 degrees Celsius. No heat wave conditions are expected in this region.