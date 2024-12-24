Summarize Simplifying... In short RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on the 'mandir-masjid' issue, made during a lecture in Pune, have sparked controversy and upset religious leaders.

Bhagwat's call for an "inclusive society" and criticism of constant disputes has been met with political backlash, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav suggesting Bhagwat should encourage the BJP to promote harmony.

ABSS general secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati

Seers upset over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's mandir-masjid statement

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:24 pm Dec 24, 202412:24 pm

What's the story The Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti (ABSS) has slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remarks on the 'mandir-masjid' issue. The ABSS feels religious matters should be decided by religious leaders, not the RSS. "When the subject of religion arises, it is for religious gurus to decide. And whatever they decide will be accepted by Sangh and VHP," said Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, general secretary of ABSS.

Leaders' response

Religious leaders respond to Bhagwat's comments

Despite Bhagwat's previous comments on similar matters, temple structures have been found at 56 new sites. Saraswati stressed that religious organizations usually follow the public mood instead of political ones. Notably, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, a prominent religious figure, also weighed in on the issue, saying, "Let me make it clear, Mohan Bhagwat is not our disciplinarian, but we are."

Controversial remarks

Bhagwat's remarks on 'mandir-masjid' issue spark controversy

Bhagwat made his controversial remarks during a lecture in Pune titled "India-The Vishwaguru." He implied that some people think they can become "leaders of Hindus" by raising such issues since the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Bhagwat pushed for an "inclusive society," asking how constant disputes could be permitted and emphasizing India's need to show coexistence.

Political backlash

Political reactions to Bhagwat's 'mandir-masjid' comments

Responding to Bhagwat's remarks, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the RSS chief should ask Bharatiya Janata Party to spread harmony. "RSS' ideology is the underground ideology of BJP. It works by digging tunnels for the BJP," Yadav said. He claimed if Bhagwat spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, controversial mosque surveys would stop.