Seers upset over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's mandir-masjid statement
The Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti (ABSS) has slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remarks on the 'mandir-masjid' issue. The ABSS feels religious matters should be decided by religious leaders, not the RSS. "When the subject of religion arises, it is for religious gurus to decide. And whatever they decide will be accepted by Sangh and VHP," said Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, general secretary of ABSS.
Religious leaders respond to Bhagwat's comments
Despite Bhagwat's previous comments on similar matters, temple structures have been found at 56 new sites. Saraswati stressed that religious organizations usually follow the public mood instead of political ones. Notably, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, a prominent religious figure, also weighed in on the issue, saying, "Let me make it clear, Mohan Bhagwat is not our disciplinarian, but we are."
Bhagwat's remarks on 'mandir-masjid' issue spark controversy
Bhagwat made his controversial remarks during a lecture in Pune titled "India-The Vishwaguru." He implied that some people think they can become "leaders of Hindus" by raising such issues since the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Bhagwat pushed for an "inclusive society," asking how constant disputes could be permitted and emphasizing India's need to show coexistence.
Political reactions to Bhagwat's 'mandir-masjid' comments
Responding to Bhagwat's remarks, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the RSS chief should ask Bharatiya Janata Party to spread harmony. "RSS' ideology is the underground ideology of BJP. It works by digging tunnels for the BJP," Yadav said. He claimed if Bhagwat spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, controversial mosque surveys would stop.