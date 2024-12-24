Two people have been arrested in the case

Hidden camera found in changing room at Rameswaram temple site

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:38 am Dec 24, 202411:38 am

What's the story Two people have been arrested after a hidden camera was found in a dress changing room at Agnitheertham beach, close to the Rameswaram temple site in Tamil Nadu. The spot is a popular pilgrimage site for visitors to the Ramanatha Swamy temple, a major shrine that draws thousands every day. Devotees usually take a holy dip at Agnitheertham beach as part of their rituals, using privately provided changing rooms for convenience.

Discovery and arrest

Woman discovers hidden camera, alerts authorities

The hidden camera was found on Monday by a Pudukottai woman when she was using one of these booths. She immediately alerted the authorities. Police investigations led to the arrest of Rajesh, the booth owner, who was nabbed immediately. Further inquiries implicated Meera Moideen, an employee at a nearby tea stall, in the operation of the hidden camera. Both are now in custody.