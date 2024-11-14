Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming movie 'Kanguva' is creating a buzz with its advance booking sales exceeding ₹17cr. The Tamil 3D version is leading the pack with ticket sales grossing ₹5.6cr, while the Tamil 2D, Hindi, and Telugu versions also contribute significantly.

'Kanguva' targets huge Day 1: Advance booking exceeds ₹17cr

What's the story The much-anticipated Tamil film Kanguva, directed by Siva and starring the likes of Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles is off to a promising start. The first-day advance booking report shows that the film has sold 5,53,263 tickets across India before its Thursday premiere. This data excludes block seats. When block seats are included, the gross collection jumps significantly to ₹17.61cr from ₹10.16cr without block seats. At the time of writing, it had collected ₹4.25cr.

'Kanguva' advance booking report: Language and format breakdown

The first-day advance booking report of Kanguva gives an in-depth language-wise and format-wise ticket sale breakdown. As of Thursday, the Tamil 2D version has sold 85,045 tickets, grossing ₹1.5cr. The Tamil 3D version, however, is leading with 2,87,628 tickets sold, grossing ₹5.6cr. The Hindi and Telugu versions have also added to the overall ticket sales with the Telugu 2D version selling a remarkable 84,294 tickets and grossing ₹1.1cr and Hindi 3D adding ₹51L.

State-wise advance booking report for 'Kanguva'

The state-wise advance booking report for Kanguva shows different levels of interest across India. Tamil Nadu tops the list with ₹4.43cr gross collection. Kerala and Andhra Pradesh closely follow with collections of ₹1.66cr and ₹1.03cr, respectively. Now, with a lot of pan-Indian releases currently soaring at the box office, it remains to be seen how well Kanguva can fit in.