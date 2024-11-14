Get double dose of Junaid Khan on Valentine's Day 2025!
Bollywood actor Junaid Khan, who made his debut with Maharaj in June, is reportedly set for a double release in February 2025. Trade insiders have hinted to Mid-Day that his upcoming film, produced by his father Aamir Khan, and starring Sai Pallavi, is eyeing a Valentine's week release. Coincidentally, another of Khan's films—a romantic drama with Khushi Kapoor—is already scheduled for a February 7 premiere.
Producers keen on Valentine's Day release despite potential clash
Despite the possibility of both films eating into each other's business, producers are reportedly keen to cash in on the Valentine's Day buzz. A source revealed Aamir has been planning for a February 14 release for months, with promotions and distribution channels already planned around this date. Similarly, another source associated with Boney Kapoor and Phantom Studios's production said they plan to stick to the February window considering the film's theme of young romance.
Khan-Kapoor's film is a remake of Tamil hit 'Love Today'
The Khan-Kapoor film, helmed by Advait Chandan, is an official remake of the hit Tamil film Love Today (2022). The makers announced the release date for the romantic drama in September. Meanwhile, Aamir's yet-untitled project with Khan and Pallavi has been carefully scheduled for a Valentine's Day release to match its romantic theme.
Producers to discuss potential date change for Khan's films
Reportedly, the producers will soon meet to discuss changing the release dates. A source added, "Right now, Aamir is busy with Laapataa Ladies's promotions in the US for Oscars. But he is planning to meet the producers of Love Today remake later this month, before the two parties lock their dates." An announcement about any changes in release dates is expected by December.