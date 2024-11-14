Summarize Simplifying... In short This Valentine's Day 2025, fans may get a double treat with two films featuring Junaid Khan. One is a remake of the Tamil hit 'Love Today', produced by Boney Kapoor and Phantom Studios, and the other is a yet-untitled romantic project with Aamir Khan.

Junaid Khan to have a double release in 2025

Get double dose of Junaid Khan on Valentine's Day 2025!

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:47 am Nov 14, 202411:47 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Junaid Khan, who made his debut with Maharaj in June, is reportedly set for a double release in February 2025. Trade insiders have hinted to Mid-Day that his upcoming film, produced by his father Aamir Khan, and starring Sai Pallavi, is eyeing a Valentine's week release. Coincidentally, another of Khan's films—a romantic drama with Khushi Kapoor—is already scheduled for a February 7 premiere.

Release strategy

Producers keen on Valentine's Day release despite potential clash

Despite the possibility of both films eating into each other's business, producers are reportedly keen to cash in on the Valentine's Day buzz. A source revealed Aamir has been planning for a February 14 release for months, with promotions and distribution channels already planned around this date. Similarly, another source associated with Boney Kapoor and Phantom Studios's production said they plan to stick to the February window considering the film's theme of young romance.

Film details

Khan-Kapoor's film is a remake of Tamil hit 'Love Today'

The Khan-Kapoor film, helmed by Advait Chandan, is an official remake of the hit Tamil film Love Today (2022). The makers announced the release date for the romantic drama in September. Meanwhile, Aamir's yet-untitled project with Khan and Pallavi has been carefully scheduled for a Valentine's Day release to match its romantic theme.

Meeting planned

Producers to discuss potential date change for Khan's films

Reportedly, the producers will soon meet to discuss changing the release dates. A source added, "Right now, Aamir is busy with Laapataa Ladies's promotions in the US for Oscars. But he is planning to meet the producers of Love Today remake later this month, before the two parties lock their dates." An announcement about any changes in release dates is expected by December.