Will Jacqueline finally get relief in ₹200cr money laundering case

What's the story Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's counsel has contended in the Delhi High Court that she was oblivious to the illegal source of gifts she received from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. These gifts are reportedly part of a ₹200cr money laundering case. During the hearing on Wednesday, her counsel disputed the chargesheet filed against her and argued that she was not involved in any money laundering offense, reported ANI. Will she finally get relief in the case?

Fernandez's counsel argued she was unaware of gifts' origin

Senior advocate Siddharth Agrawal, appearing for Fernandez, contended that she was unaware the gifts were part of the proceeds of a crime. He added there was an omission on her part but it wasn't illegal and hence not actionable in law. While the Kick actor has confessed to receiving gifts (in crores), she has always maintained innocence regarding the origins. Interestingly, Chandrasekhar has continued to shower her with gifts, presenting her with a private yacht in August this year.

Court questioned duty of adults to know gift sources

Justice Anish Dayal also raised a question during the hearing, "Whether there is a duty upon an adult person to know the source of gift one receives." The matter has been listed for further arguments on November 26. Meanwhile, Agrawal argued Fernandez was convinced by co-accused Pinky Irani that Chandrasekhar had high political connections and was a political fixer who received calls from the Home Ministry office.

ED alleged Fernandez failed to verify information about Chandrasekhar

The ED has alleged that Fernandez didn't verify a newspaper article about Chandrasekhar and kept receiving gifts from him. Agrawal submitted that Fernandez came across the newspaper article in February 2019 but argued a newspaper article isn't evidence. He also said after coming across the newspaper article, Fernandez had stopped communication with Chandrasekhar. Following ED's chargesheet, the actor has repeatedly sought protection from the conman.