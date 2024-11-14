Summarize Simplifying... In short Suriya's much-anticipated film 'Kanguva' is set to have an extended eight-week theatrical run before its digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

The film, marking Suriya's first pan-India release, features him in dual roles of a tribal hero and a modern-day cop.

The film, marking Suriya's first pan-India release, features him in dual roles of a tribal hero and a modern-day cop.

With a star-studded cast and a plot revolving around the clash of clans, 'Kanguva' is a must-watch for all age groups under adult supervision.

'Kanguva' will hit Prime Video after theatrical run

Where to watch Suriya-Bobby's 'Kanguva' post-theatrical run

By Tanvi Gupta 11:34 am Nov 14, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited fantasy action film Kanguva, starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, was finally released in theaters on Thursday (November 14). After its theatrical run, the film will be released digitally on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform confirmed the arrangement in an official announcement earlier in March 2024, however, it did not mention a date for the digital premiere.

Amazon Prime Video acquired 'Kanguva' rights for ₹100cr

In a record-breaking deal, the makers of Kanguva have reportedly sold the OTT release rights to Amazon Prime Video for approximately ₹100 crore. This is a major milestone in the film's journey, further amplifying its already high anticipation among audiences. The film marks Suriya's first collaboration with filmmaker Siruthai Siva and has been touted as his first pan-India breakthrough release.

'Kanguva' to enjoy extended theatrical run before OTT release

In a break from the norm of Tamil films, Kanguva will have a longer theatrical run of around eight weeks before moving to the digital platform. This plan has been backed by national multiplexes like INOX and PVR, which have scheduled a longer run for the Hindi-dubbed version of the film. The idea is to keep Kanguva on the big screen longer than other films.

'Kanguva' plot and Suriya's dual roles

In Kanguva, Suriya plays two different characters: Kanguva and Francis, both of whom have a different look. The film's story revolves around a tribal hero who fought for his people's rights centuries ago and delves into themes of resurrection. It also connects the ancient hero to a modern-day shadow cop, both of whom are played by Suriya. The film has been rated U/A, making it appropriate for all age groups with adult supervision.

'Kanguva' boasts a star-studded cast and crew

Kanguva's ensemble cast also features Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and KS Ravikumar. Studio Green produces the film with music by Devi Sri Prasad. Vetri Palanisamy is the cinematographer while Nishadh Yusuf edited the film. The film has a runtime of two hours and 34 minutes and delves into the clash of various clans in its narrative.