Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap are reportedly collaborating for a new film

Anurag Kashyap to direct Bobby Deol in a thriller: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 12:43 pm Apr 08, 202412:43 pm

What's the story In the second innings of his career, Bobby Deol has captured attention with his standout performances in Animal and the web series Aashram, among other projects. Now, the 55-year-old actor is gearing up to team up with acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap for an upcoming thriller film, Peeping Moon reported. Said to be based on real events, the plot will revolve around a man who is wrongfully accused of rape.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Deol has showcased his versatility through acclaimed performances in web series and films like Class of '83 (2020), Aashram (2020-present), and Love Hostel (2022). However, it was his role in the top-grossing action film Animal (2023) that truly solidified his comeback. Playing the menacing Abrar Haque (in a supporting role), Deol earned a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. His upcoming projects have now generated significant excitement among fans.

Insider information

'Deol-Kashyap have been planning to work together since 2017...'

A source close to the project revealed to the portal, "Anurag and Bobby share a great admiration for each other and have been planning to work together since 2017." "However, it was only a few months ago, when Anurag came to him with this well-knit, hard-hitting story, that their long-cherished desire to work together came true." The insider further added, "They are extremely excited for this new endeavor and cannot wait to begin shooting."

Project Insight

All details on the Deol-Kashyap thriller project

Per the report, the screenplay for this film has been adapted from an unpublished book co-authored by Kashyap and two other writers. The untitled film is scheduled to start shooting in May, primarily in Mumbai. Meanwhile, a separate report by Times Now revealed that this project will be backed by Nikhil Dwivedi. More specifics about the project, including its title, additional cast, and release date, are yet to be disclosed.

Upcoming releases

Deol's busy year ahead with multiple projects

In addition to the Kashyap project, Deol has a packed schedule with four other projects set for release. These include Aryan Khan's directorial debut six-episode web series, Stardom. The series is also expected to have a cameo by Ranbir Kapoor. Deol has also completed the shoot for Kunal Kohli's investigative drama, Shlok - The Desi Sherlock. Apart from this, he will be featured in Suriya's Tamil fantasy epic, Kanguva, and Pawan Kalyan's Telugu period action film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.