By Tanvi Gupta 04:35 pm Mar 30, 202404:35 pm

What's the story Salman Khan and Karan Johar's dream team-up for The Bull appears to not be happening at all! Originally scheduled to start shooting in November 2023, the project was repeatedly postponed due to different reasons. Now, a recent report suggests that Khan has completely stepped away from the project, and "the army film is shelved from his end." It was supposed to be Johar and Khan's reunion after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Shift in focus

'Khan conveyed his decision to back out from the project'

According to Bollywood Hungama, after extensive discussions, Johar has requested more time from Khan until July. "After a lot of back and forth on the dates, Johar and Vishnu were still not able to commit to the exact timelines of the shoot. That's when Salman conveyed his decision to back out from the project," a source revealed. "Salman politely informed his decision to Karan."

Future plans

Khan attributed delays to destiny; Johar brainstorms for future projects

Khan reportedly attributed the continuous delays to "destiny," with a witness quoting him saying, "Destiny doesn't want this film to happen, so let's move on." In response to the setback, Johar is said to be contemplating new ideas for a future project with Khan. Despite the current roadblock, both parties are still in talks and are striving for a mutually agreeable resolution regarding the financial aspects of The Bull.

Budget disputes

Financial disagreements added to 'The Bull's production woes

Previously, the financial aspects of the film led to disagreements between Khan and Johar. Considering the film's highly projected budget, Johar proposed offering Khan a back-end deal. A source revealed, "The Bull is an expensive film and Karan is hoping to sign Khan with a back-end deal, but the superstar on the other hand is demanding upfront money." Notably, neither Johar nor Khan have officially said anything yet.

About the project

Meanwhile, here's more about 'The Bull'

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the now-uncertain film is based on a true story. Khan was roped in to play a paramilitary officer and the movie was supposed to focus on the horrific events of the 1988 terror attacks in Malé, Maldives. Meanwhile, Khan has pledged his availability for his longtime friend Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming production which will be directed by AR Murugadoss.