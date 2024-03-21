Next Article

Salman Khan and Karan Johar have come together for 'The Bull'

Salman Khan, KJo's 'The Bull' production gets rescheduled: Report

By Isha Sharma 01:54 pm Mar 21, 202401:54 pm

What's the story After reprising his role as Avinash "Tiger" Singh Rathore in Tiger 3 in November 2023, Salman Khan has been circling a few major projects. One is his recently announced collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss, while the other, The Bull, is with Vishnuvardhan and Karan Johar. Now, a recent report suggests that The Bull has been slightly postponed, and will kick off in November-December. The postponement is attributed to the extra time needed for pre-production.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Vishnuvardhan is primarily known for Shershaah, which not only turned the tide of Sidharth Malhotra's career (at least briefly) but is also counted among the best biographical war dramas of Indian cinema. Moreover, this film signifies Khan's first full-fledged project with Johar in 26 years, following his brief appearance in Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where Khan played Aman Mehra, Anjali's (Kajol) betrothed.

Reasons for delay

'The Bull' is targeting a late 2025 release amidst challenges

A source recently told PeepingMoon, "The project is very much on, and will go on floors in the last quarter of this year, aiming for a late 2025 release," adding that it's only "postponed" and not "shelved." Per the portal, the ongoing political controversies between India and Maldives have become a slight roadblock for the project, delaying it to the year's end. The rest of the cast hasn't been disclosed yet.

Story

'The Bull' is inspired by this real-life event

The Bull marks Khan's inaugural project, inspired by a real-life event- specifically Operation Cactus, a military operation initiated by the Indian government to help prevent a coup by some Maldivians and Sri Lankan militants against former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom in 1988. Khan will embody Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who commanded an Indian Army parachute brigade during the operation. To accurately portray his role as a paramilitary officer, Khan will undertake two months of rigorous training and physical transformation, said reports.

Khan's other upcoming project

Meanwhile, Khan has signed onto Nadiadwala's film

In anticipation of The Bull's commencement, Khan has pledged his availability for Nadiadwala's upcoming production. This yet-to-be-named action-packed entertainer, directed by Murugadoss, is scheduled to start filming in May with a week-long shoot in Mumbai. The source added, "Salman is giving this project high priority as he knows a Sajid Nadiadwala production is commercial and massy, giving him scope to rekindle his superstardom at the box office." The film is aiming for an Eid 2025 release.

Poll

Which genre suits Khan more?