Sajid Nadiadwala birthday special: The undisputed king of box office

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 18, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala turned 57 today!

The owner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sajid Nadiadwala is one of the most accomplished names in the Bollywood industry, with a vast repertoire of over three decades of career. The undisputed king of the box office, he has churned out several blockbuster hits including Heyy Babyy, Housefull, and Baaghi, among others. As he turns 57 on Saturday, we gather the producer-director's most successful movies.

'Housefull 2'

As a producer, Nadiadwala claimed the throne at the box office with his initial blockbuster hits Jeet, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Jaan-E-Mann. But, he achieved a major milestone when Housefull 2 (2012) became the first movie of his career to cross the Rs. 100cr mark. Helmed by Sajid Khan, it became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of that time.

'Kick'

Besides being a successful producer, Nadiadwala proved his mettle as a director and a screenwriter too. His directorial debut film Kick, featuring Salman Khan, became the talk of the town, as it grossed over Rs. 402 crore worldwide, and became Khan's first film to enter the Rs. 200cr club domestically. For this movie, Nadiadwala also bagged an IIFA award for the best debut director.

'Baaghi 2'

Producer Nadiadwala, year after year, entered the books of some major box office records. The film Baaghi 2 (2018) also proved to be an economically successful venture, which grossed over Rs. 150cr domestically in just two weeks of its release. Starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, it also entered the list of Top-20 highest Bollywood-grossing movies (since the advent of the Rs. 100cr club).

'2 States'

The film, based on the best-selling novel by Chetan Bhagat, became an instant hit at the box office. Starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor, and produced by Nadiadwala, the film was declared the biggest hit of 2014 and raked in around Rs. 12cr domestically on the first day. It also entered the prestigious Rs. 100cr club within just four weeks of its release.

'Chhichhore'

The 2019 hit film, featuring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, became one of the top success stories in the books of Nadiadwala. As against the budget of Rs. 53cr, the film raked in around Rs. 51.08cr in its first global weekend collection and grossed over Rs. 150cr within a month. The film also received a National Award for best Hindi film in 2021.