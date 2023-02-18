Entertainment

5 films that wouldn't have been released in current times

Five films that might not have been made in recent political climate

Cinema has been one of the foremost tools to ask questions. Recently, the Indian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government banned the BBC documentary India: The Modi Question which speculates about the 2002 Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach toward the Muslim community, India's largest religious minority. We look at five political dramas which might not have been released in today's political climate.

'Firaaq' (2008)

The film revolved around wounds left by the Godhra riots and how they led to distrust between communities. It explored the attacks and torture on the minority community after the riot. This film marked the directorial debut of the talented filmmaker Nandita Das. It was banned in Gujarat and some other Indian states during its release and caused quite a stir.

'Rang De Basanti' (2006)

The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial drew a parallel between Indian freedom fighters and modern youth. It revolved around the MiG fighter jet scam. The Aamir Khan-led film had a scene where a bunch of students assassinate the defense minister. Then Defense Minister Pranab Mukherjee had watched and greenlit the film. It is considered to be one of the best films in Indian cinema.

'Haider' (2014)

The final film of Vishal Bhardwaj's Shakespearean trilogy revolved around the AFSPA and Kashmiri occupation. The film received some scene cuts from the Central Board of Film Certification and was released under a lot of political tension. This film realistically approached the psyche of Kashmiri youth and the trauma the Kashmiri people go through in general after years of military occupation.

'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' (1983)

The Kundan Shah directorial is a political satire that is relevant even today, especially for its subject and themes. The movie used humor as a primary element to shedding light on contemporary, social, and political situations. The cast included some jewels of the acting world—Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Neena Gupta, Satish Shah, and Ravi Baswani, among others.

'Peepli Live' (2010)

Farmer suicide is still a relevant topic in a country like India. The majority population is rural and yet we do not discuss the issues of rural India. The comic satire revolved around two farmer brothers who plan to commit suicide in order to get the government scheme. Their plan blows out of proportion. It was inspired by real-life events.