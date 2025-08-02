A senior Russian lawmaker, Viktor Vodolatsky, has said that there are enough Russian nuclear submarines in the world's oceans to counter two American submarines. This comes after US President Donald Trump announced he had ordered the redeployment of US submarines "to appropriate regions" in response to "extremely provocative statements" by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

Response Trump's redeployment order under control: Russian lawmaker Vodolatsky said that the number of Russian nuclear submarines is "significantly higher" than that of their American counterparts. He also said that Trump's redeployment order was already under control and did not require a response from Russia. "The subs that US President Donald Trump ordered to be redirected to the appropriate regions have long been under their control," Vodolatsky added.

Agreement Call for fundamental agreement to prevent escalation Vodolatsky also called for a "fundamental agreement" between Russia and the United States to prevent further escalation. He said, "A fundamental agreement that must be concluded between Russia and America so that the whole world calms down and stops talking about the beginning of World War III." This statement comes amid rising tensions between the two countries over Ukraine.

Response Trump's redeployment order a response to Medvedev's threats Trump's decision to redeploy US submarines was a direct response to Medvedev's recent threats. Medvedev had accused Trump of playing a "game of ultimatums" and reminded him that Russia had Soviet-era nuclear strike capabilities. This back-and-forth comes after Trump told Medvedev that Russia had "10 days from today" to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine or face tariffs on its oil buyers.