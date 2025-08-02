PCB takes this decision following India-Pakistan WCL fiasco

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned the use of its name in teams participating in private cricket leagues. The decision comes after a recent controversy during the World Championships of Legends (WCL), where Indian players refused to face the 'Pakistan Champions' owing to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the following Operation Sindoor. The PCB made this announcement following a Board of Directors meeting, Telecom Asia Sport reported.

The PCB's decision comes as a reaction to the Indian players' refusal to play against Pakistan in the second edition of WCL. The board feels that such actions are damaging to the country's name. "The high-level authorities felt Indian players refusing to play Pakistan in the WCL's second edition twice is hurtful to the name of the country," sources told Telecom Asia Sport.

Going forward, the PCB will not allow any private organization to use its name for their leagues. However, the current Pakistan Legends team is still permitted to play in Saturday's final against South Africa. The move comes as several private organizations have previously used Pakistan's name to participate in minor and low-profile leagues across Zimbabwe, Kenya, and the USA. Notably, Pakistan advanced to the WCL 2025 final as India pulled out of the semi-final match.