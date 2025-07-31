Henry Nicholls completes 3,000 runs in Test cricket: Key stats

New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls , who last played in the longest format for his side back in 2023, made a return to the scheme of things. Nicholls batted at number three for New Zealand in their 1st clash against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Coming to bat in the match's 2nd innings on Day 2, the batter ended up scoring 34.

Runs Nicholls attains the 3,000-run mark As mentioned, Nicholls scored 34 runs. His knock was laced with six fours from 56 balls. Notably, Nicholss has surpassed 3,000 runs in Test cricket for New Zealand. He achieved the landmark with his 27th run of the contest. Playing his 57th match, Nicholls has raced to 3,007 runs at 37.12. He owns 9 tons and 12 fifties.

Numbers Breaking down his stats across home, away and neutral venues As per ESPNcricinfo, Nicholls owns 2,069 runs at home from 33 matches (49 innings) at 48.11 with 8 tons and 8 fifties. Playing his 20th match away (home of opposition), he has 644 runs from 32 innings at 20.12 (50s: 2). Lastly, in four neutral venue games, he owns 294 runs at 49 with the help of 1 ton and 2 fifties.

Information Nicholls makes 34, adds 66 runs alongside Devon Conway Nicholls walked out early on Day 2 with NZ losing overnight batter Will Young. Along with a set Devon Conway, a 66-run stand was forged next. Blessing Muzarabani broke the stand by dismissing Nicholls, who attempted to slash a short ball and was caught.