Warren Zevon tribute concert is happening: All we know

A tribute concert for the late singer-songwriter Warren Zevon is set to take place in Los Angeles this fall. The event, titled Meet Me in L.A.: The Songs of Warren Zevon, will feature performances by renowned artists including Jackson Browne, Marshall Crenshaw, Shooter Jennings, and Steve Wynn of Dream Syndicate. The concert is part of an annual benefit organized by the Wild Honey Foundation to support autism and other causes, reported Variety.

Tribute details Tribute to Zevon's legacy Browne, who has been a key figure in Zevon's career, will be a major part of the tribute concert. He produced or co-produced two of Zevon's most famous albums—1976's Warren Zevon and 1978's Excitable Boy. The latter featured iconic songs like Werewolves of London and Lawyers, Guns and Money. Other frequent collaborators such as Jorge Calderon (co-songwriter/producer), Leland Sklar (session player), and Bob Glaub (session player) will also participate in the event.

Additional performers Guest vocalists and Wild Honey Orchestra The tribute concert will also feature guest vocalists Inara George of the Bird and the Bee, Eleni Mandell, Susan Cowsill, and Phil Cody. The Wild Honey Orchestra, known for their meticulous live recreations of classic rock songs, will be led by Rob Laufer and Jordan Summers for this event. The organization has previously hosted tribute shows for artists such as the Beatles, Buffalo Springfield, Beach Boys, Kinks, Lovin' Spoonful, and Big Star.