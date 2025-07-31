Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Shoojit Sircar join IFFM 2025 jury

Filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Shoojit Sircar have been announced as jury members for the short film competition at the 2025 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The festival is known for receiving a large number of entries across various categories, with the short film segment being one of the most competitive.

Jury anticipation Tiwari's statement Tiwari, known for films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Nil Battey Sannata, said she was honored to be on the jury. "Short films are a powerful form of expression, often brimming with fresh ideas and daring perspectives." "I'm looking forward to witnessing stories that reflect truth, innovation, and the passion of young filmmakers," she added.

Global talent showcase Sircar's statement Sircar, director of acclaimed films like Piku, October, and Sardar Udham, praised IFFM as a wonderful platform that brings together talent from across the globe. "Short films, with their brevity and intensity, often leave a lasting impact. I'm eager to watch the entries and discover some pathbreaking voices," he said.