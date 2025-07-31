Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Shoojit Sircar join IFFM 2025 jury
What's the story
Filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Shoojit Sircar have been announced as jury members for the short film competition at the 2025 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The festival is known for receiving a large number of entries across various categories, with the short film segment being one of the most competitive.
Jury anticipation
Tiwari's statement
Tiwari, known for films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Nil Battey Sannata, said she was honored to be on the jury. "Short films are a powerful form of expression, often brimming with fresh ideas and daring perspectives." "I'm looking forward to witnessing stories that reflect truth, innovation, and the passion of young filmmakers," she added.
Global talent showcase
Sircar's statement
Sircar, director of acclaimed films like Piku, October, and Sardar Udham, praised IFFM as a wonderful platform that brings together talent from across the globe. "Short films, with their brevity and intensity, often leave a lasting impact. I'm eager to watch the entries and discover some pathbreaking voices," he said.
Jury welcome
About the festival
Festival director Mitu Bhowmik welcomed Tiwari and Sircar, calling them among the "most respected creative minds in Indian cinema today." "Their eye for detail, story, and authenticity will elevate the judging process. IFFM has always aimed to be a launchpad for new talent," she said. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 is scheduled from August 14-24. Superstar Aamir Khan is set to be present, too.