Martin Scorsese's most daring adventure films

Martin Scorsese is famous for his eclectic filmography, mostly dealing with crime and drama. However, his foray into adventure movies reveals another side of his directorial skills. Although there are not as many as the other genres, they have a combination of thrill and stunning visuals to offer. Let's take a look at five adventure movies by Scorsese and what makes them special.

Cinematic magic 'Hugo': A magical journey Hugo is an enchanting tale set in 1930s Paris. It follows a young orphan living in the walls of a train station who embarks on an adventure to unlock a mystery left by his father. The film beautifully blends fantasy with historical references of early cinema, giving the viewers both visual splendor and emotional depth.

High-flying dreams 'The Aviator': Soaring ambitions The Aviator chronicles the life of Howard Hughes, zeroing in on his passion for aviation and filmmaking. The movie captures Hughes's adventurous spirit as he pushes boundaries in both industries. With stunning aerial sequences and meticulous attention to detail, this film gives an exhilarating look at one man's quest for greatness.

Mind-bending mystery 'Shutter Island': A psychological expedition Though largely a psychological thriller, Shutter Island also incorporates elements of adventure as it ventures into unknown territories—literally and figuratively. The film takes place on a secluded island with a psychiatric hospital for the criminally insane. As the story unfolds, two U.S. Marshals looking into a missing person's case find themselves exploring uncharted psychological territory.

Cultural exploration 'Kundun': Spiritual odyssey Kundun takes audiences on a spiritual journey through the stunning landscape of Tibet during its darkest days. It tells the story of the fourteenth Dalai Lama, from childhood to exile. The film captures not just the beautiful scenery but also provides deep cultural insights, making it an adventurous story that goes beyond borders.