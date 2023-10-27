'Chinatown' to 'Drive': Best Hollywood neo-noir movies

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Oct 27, 2023

Hollywood neo-noir movies you shouldn't miss

Born out of the classic film noir era of the mid-20th century, neo-noir represents a captivating evolution of the genre, bringing its signature blend of dark storytelling, moral ambiguity, and visual intrigue into the contemporary Hollywood spotlight. This is where characters inhabit the gray areas of right and wrong, and the narrative twists and turns with a seductive allure. Check out the best below.

'Drive' (2011)

Starring Ryan Gosling as the lead, the 2011 neo-noir crime thriller film Drive, directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, is based on James Sallis's 2005 namesake novel. The film follows a nameless Hollywood stuntman and mechanic (Gosling) who moonlights as a getaway driver. As he becomes embroiled in a dangerous heist, the narrative takes a dark, stylish turn, exploring themes of loyalty, violence, and consequences.

'Memento' (2000)

One of Christopher Nolan's first ventures that made most of us his fans, the 2000 neo-noir psychological thriller film Memento stars Guy Pearce in the lead. The Oscar-nominated film centers on a man (Pearce) who experiences anterograde amnesia, which impairs his short-term memory and prevents him from creating new memories. Nolan used a non-linear narrative for the film- one colored and the other monochrome.

'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the 1976 iconic neo-noir psychological thriller Taxi Driver stars Robert De Niro. With four Oscar nominations and a cult status, it's touted to be one of the greatest films ever. Set in the decaying and morally corrupt New York City following the Vietnam War, the film follows a taxi driver as he works nights with his worsening mental health.

'Chinatown' (1974)

Starring Jack Nicholson as private investigator JJ Gittes, Chinatown is a classic neo-noir film directed by Roman Polanski. Set in 1930s Los Angeles, the film delves into a web of deceit, corruption, and power struggles as Gittes unravels a complex conspiracy involving water rights and murder. With its intricate plot and unforgettable performances, the film remains a timeless masterpiece of the genre.