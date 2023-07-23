#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer' reigns supreme with unprecedented earnings on Day 2

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 23, 2023 | 01:01 pm 2 min read

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' was released in theaters on Friday

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer—which was released on Friday—has achieved groundbreaking success on its opening day, a testament to the immense fan power the filmmaker commands. The latest Hollywood offering reportedly collected Rs. 14.5cr on Day 1 at the Indian box office. Continuing its momentum on the second day, Oppenheimer witnessed substantial growth, further solidifying its position as a box office hit. Here is a breakdown.

Why does this story matter?

India stands out as one of the few movie markets where Oppenheimer has surpassed Barbie's popularity, evident by collections. The biographical thriller has taken the global box office by storm, with projections indicating an astounding worldwide collection of around $175M in its first weekend. Further, the cumulative worldwide weekend collections for Oppenheimer and Barbie are anticipated to reach unprecedented heights, potentially soaring to $500M.

'Oppenheimer' makes Rs. 17cr in India on Day 2

According to the early estimates shared by the industry tracker Sacnilk, Oppenheimer earned a staggering Rs. 17 crore in India on its second day of release across all languages. This impressive performance reportedly brought its total earnings to Rs 31.5 crore in the country. Notably, Oppenheimer witnessed nearly a 60% occupancy in English and a commendable 21.27% occupancy in Hindi on day two.

Biggest opening for Hollywood film in India this year

Oppenheimer claimed the title of the biggest opening for a Hollywood movie in India this year, surpassing movies like Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One and Fast X. Furthermore, the film ranks as Nolan's third-best career opening at the US/Canada box office. It has also secured the top spot for the best opening of 2023 for an R-rated movie, surpassing John Wick: Chapter 4.

Here's everything about 'Oppenheimer'

Oppenheimer is an explosive biopic that delves into the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, also known as the father of the atomic bomb, and his pivotal role in leading the Manhattan Project during World War II. The film boasts an ensemble cast, with Cillian Murphy portraying the complex character of Oppenheimer himself alongside Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr., among others.

