#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Carry On Jatta 3' is on global domination

Written by Aikantik Bag July 04, 2023 | 01:17 pm 1 min read

Carry On Jatta 3 is on a dream box office ride. The film is performing very well in India and abroad. The third installment of the Carry On Jatta franchise received decent reviews and is working like magic in North America and Australia. This is a rare feat for a Punjabi film and fans have loved the Smeep Kang directorial.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Gippy Grewal-headlined film earned Rs. 21.87 crore till Monday. Considering a regional release, it is a good opening. In North America, the film earned $12,14,921 in the first weekend. In Australia, it earned A$6,18,221 in the first weekend. The comedy-drama's cast includes Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Kavita Kaushik, Jaswinder Bhalla, among others. The project is bankrolled by Grewal.

