Entertainment

#BoxOfficeBuzz: 'The Flash' to mint $155M globally in first weekend

#BoxOfficeBuzz: 'The Flash' to mint $155M globally in first weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag June 15, 2023 | 09:30 am 1 min read

'The Flash' box office prediction

DC Extended Universe (DCEU) enjoys a significant fan following all over the world. In the recent past, the extended universe received some flak from the fans but the upcoming film on The Flash, titled The Flash is in the buzz. The movie is set for theatrical release on Thursday and is touted to have a decent opening at the box office.

Trends look positive for the 13th DCEU film

As per Deadline, the Andy Muschietti directorial is slated to earn over $70M in the US and Canada markets. Globally, it will open with a humongous collection of $155-165M. The cast includes Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdu, Kiersey Clemons, and Michael Keaton, among others. Interestingly, this project marks the 13th entry in the DCEU.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline