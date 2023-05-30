Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' quite strong even on fourth Monday

Written by Aikantik Bag May 30, 2023, 10:10 am 1 min read

'The Kerala Story' box office collection

The Kerala Story has been the latest revelation of 2023. Despite being made on a meager budget and not headlined by any superstar, it still crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark. In its fourth week, the film is stable as per box office collection. It will aim for the Rs. 250 crore mark until the June biggies capture the theaters.

Slow yet steady at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sudipto Sen directorial earned Rs. 2.1 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it earned Rs. 227.07 crore. The film was received well by the viewers but it received negative responses from critics. The cast includes Yogita Idnani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, and Adah Sharma. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

